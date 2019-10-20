Onyinye Amakaulo

Distinguished media entrepreneur and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has been appointed as the grand patron of the Junior Chambers International (JCI) in Imo State.

Iwuanyanwu’s appointment was formalized at the second annual convention of the non-governmental organization held in Owerri, the state capital, with the theme: “The Role of Active Citizens in Society.”

The event had in attendance notable members of JCI, including JCI Senator Pascal Dike, Dr Goodluke Obi, Precious Opara and Senator Chibuike Akujobi, among others.

Speaking on the theme of the convention, Dike challenged citizens to apply the “Just Act” method which “challenges people to stop talking and start doing; to stop complaining and start contributing; to stop thinking too much but start feeling,” adding that this is the only method that can work in the present day society.

He noted that if the “Just Act” method could be applied by youths in the society, things would start moving accordingly.

The major highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of awards to Chief Pat Eke (former DG lmo Foundation), Chief Hillary Opara, (chairman, Villa Garden Hotel), Mr Smart, CEO of Princess Shekinah International School among others.