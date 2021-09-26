From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association, Abuja branch, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has reconciled warring factions and directed aggrieved members to withdraw all court cases.

Iwuanyanwu, in a communiqué issued after a meeting with members at the weekend in Abuja, implored them to devise means on how to reposition the university which he lamented was drifting from its mandate, rather than engage in a fight over position of authority.

The meeting was also attended by Johnny Chukwu, Convener/Reconciliation Committee Chairman; Lawrence Alobi, FC Chilaka, Nehbolisa Emodi, Ugochukwu Okoroafer, Kema Chikwe, Ezenia Nnamdi Ekweogwu And Chudi Uwazurike.

In the end, they ‘accepted the official resignation of Chlef (Mrs) Linda Onyenkwelu led faction of the National Executive Council of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association;

‘That the Sir Ben Okoronkwo led the national executive council of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association shall continue in office till his tenure ends on the 31st day of December 2021;

‘That the University of Nigeria Alumni Association shall constitute an electoral committee and convenes a national convention by the first week of December 2021, in line with the constitution 2014;

‘That the constitution of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association be overhauled to establish a statutory role for the BOT/Distinguished ALOHAS;

‘That all pending actions at the law court with respect to this matter be withdrawn by the litigants immediately;

‘That the BOT, distinguished ALOHAS and members of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association remain committed to the progress and development of the University of Nigeria; and

‘The meeting appreciated the patriotic commitments of Engr (Chief) Emmanuel Iwuanyawu OFR and Engr Johnny Chukwu (Chairman Reconciliation Committee.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.