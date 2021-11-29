From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Elder Statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has cautioned youths in the country against violent agitations, pointing out that its effect can only impoverish and hamper the economy of a nation.

Iwuanyanwu who gave the advise at the weekend during the grand finale of the maiden edition of the “Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Indigenous Content Innovative Challenge and National Essay” competition in Owerri noted that as a victim of the civil war he does wish any youth to witness another experience.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“I was part of the civil, we were responsible for the destruction of the Njaba bridge but today I’m no longer young,I have tried to treat the bullet wound I sustained on my leg during the war,that is the only thing I suffered from,I do not wish any of you to go through it again and that is why I’m asking you to stay away from this agitations.” Iwuanyanwu advised.

Meanwhile,The National Chairman of the NIEE, Mr Suleiman Ajani in his remark at the ceremony urged the youths to be agents of transformation and thinker how to restore the climatic changes that has affected our environment.

While Iwuanyanwu corroborating Ajani’s speech noted that environmental degradation has impacted negatively on the planet and reduced the life span of humans.

Highlight of the event was a presentation of cash prizes to winners of the essay and innovative competition. Samuel Nyong ,the overall winner got a cash prize of N1000,000,000(one million naira).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .