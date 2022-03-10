From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Elder statesman Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has been conferred with the Grand Patron of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN).

National president of the women engineers, Elizabeth Eterigho, while presenting Iwuanyanwu the award in his office in Abuja, said they chose Chief Iwuanyanwu to be their “Grand Patron because of his achievements and love for engineering profession.”

Iwuanyanwu is a Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE), Fellow, Nigerian Society of Civil Engineers (FNSCE), Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (FNIEE).

Eterigho said APWEN has come a long way since it was founded in 1982, adding that as a branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) it unites women engineers of all disciplines.

She said APWEN in three decades has set up several initiatives and programmes to encourage engineering studies and practice among female Nigerians.

“APWEN is a platform for aggregation of efforts as well as a veritable tool for collaboration with organizations, governments and individuals that share our values and ideals. And the vision of APWEN is to be an advocate for advancement of women in the engineering profession towards national and global technological development,” she said.

In his response, Chief Iwuanyanwu, a recipient of the national honours of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) and Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), thanked the leadership of APWEN for finding him qualified for the honour.

He commended the group’s various activities, especially their determination to increase the number of practicing female Engineers and their efforts in encouraging women to achieve professional excellence as Engineers and leaders.

Iwuanyanwu promised to assist the association in the best way he can to actualise its dreams of girl-child education especially in the field of Engineering.