From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Member Board of Trustee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has congratulated HRM Aminu Ado Bayero over his recent coronation as the 15th Emir of Kano.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, Iwuanyanwu, the chairman of Ohanaeze Council of Elders, noted that he has a long time relationship with the Bayero family.

According to the statement; “I rejoice with the government and the good people of Kano state on the coronation of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano.

“His Father the late Emir of Kano HRM Alhaji Ado Bayero was my very good friend, He was a Nigerian Monarch who had love for humanity.

“He made Kano State a home for every Nigerian especially the Igbos, most Igbos regard Kano State as their second home.

“Igbos will never forget his effort in 1966 in saving Igbo lives during the crises that lead to the civil war, even at the end of the civil war, Igbos who had properties in Kano, had their properties returned peacefully to them and the rents collected from their properties during the war was saved and paid to them by HRM Alhaji Ado Bayero and many other Emirs in the North.

“Igbos did not receive similar treatment in many other parts of the country. His Royal Majesty Ado Bayero had so much love for me and my family. I was passionately moved when he came to my state on official ceremony, he preferred staying in my house to staying in luxury of accommodation provided for him by the government.

“His son Aminu now HRM Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero visited my house many times. Kano Emirate was divided into two Emirates namely Bichi and Kano. Some years ago, one of his sons HRM Nasiru Ado Bayero, was coroneted the Emir of Bichi, as the Emir of Bichi, he paid me a visit in my home Owerri Imo State with some leading members of his Emirate , We thank God for his blessings.

“I Chief Engr. (Dr) Iwuanyanwu as the Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, join the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Ambassador Prof. George Obiozor in congratulating His Royal Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero.

“We equally want to thank the Governor of Kano state His Excellency Ahaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his good leadership qualities and his effort in making Kano State a comfortable and conducive environment for Igbos and other Nigerians who are not indigenes of Kano State.

“May God Almighty bless the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Emir of Kano HRM Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and The entire People of Kano State,” he said.

