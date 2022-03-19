From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Perturbed by the devastating effect of climate change, an Elder Statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and other environmental experts have teamed up to tackle the disaster.

Iwuanyanwu disclosed this during a meeting organised by the Global Coalition for Sustainable Environment, yesterday in Abuja.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In a communique signed, he said contacts had been established with groups with similar interest in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and other African Nations.

According to him, the meeting adopted eco-friendly environment in harmonious balance with human activities on a sustainable basis.

While elaborating on the mission, the Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said “advocacy and creating awareness on the human activities that promote climate change and its negative effects on the environment in other to strike a delicate balance between environmental exploitation by the present generation and preservation for the next generation to ensure friendlier ecosystem and sustainable environment while driving maximum benefits from our endowments.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He added that members agreed to “assemble engineers, Scientists and other professionals with the commitment and passion for creating awareness on the diverse ills on the environment for the benefit of present and future generations;

“Promote mitigation measures that would reduce the activities that impact negatively on the three dimensions of the environment (i.e air, water and land);

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Create solutions and promote remedial measures that will protect and also improve and preserve the quality of the environment leading to enhanced health and wellbeing of living organisms;

“Promote policies, projects and activities that would restore ecosystems, protect and improve the livelihoods of people and animals that depend on them;

“Promote best sanitation, hygiene and general public health practices and thus prevent widespread transmission of diseases, as this will ensure healthy populace who can further preserve the quality of environment by averting the contamination and degradation of air, water, and land resources.”