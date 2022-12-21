From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to strengthen the relationship between sons and daughters of Ikeduru and Mbaitoli Local Government Areas of Imo State,both natives on Wednesday came together under a social platform known as the Mbaike Peoples Assembly (MPA) and was inaugurated by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Former State chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Chief Macellenous Nlemigbo was appointed the first executive chairman of the association while,Mr. Charles Amadi was appointed as his vice.

While swearing in the executives of the association, Iwuanyanwu urged the new officials to form better constitution to upgrade its standards.

He also enjoined MPA to emulate the virtues of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. “You will have to have a good constitution that will help your association, you should always be your brothers keeper.

In his acceptance speech,Nlemigbo vowed to take the association to the next level with the cooperation of other members of the executives. He thanked Iwuanyanwu and other people from the area for finding him worthy to serve.