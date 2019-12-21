Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Business mogul and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has frowned at the visa on arrival policy for foreigners coming into Nigeria proposed by the federal government.

Iwuayanwu who cautioned the federal government against the policy while speaking to Saturday Sun in Owerri yesterday noted that some of the countries already regard Nigeria as rival.

He however advised that rather than embarking on such policy, the federal government should concentrate on its internal problems.

According to Iwuanyanwu “we have to be careful on the types of concessions we give to this African countries, most of them regard us as rival, they don’t appreciate the fact that we are helping them, I think Nigeria should concentrate on what we can do to solve our internal problems.”

The elder statesman pointed out that it’s an effort in futility because according to him “this African countries are not bringing businesses ,they are not investing in Nigeria, apart from South Africa that has made investment ,I don’t know of any other country that can invest in Nigeria.”

He also maintained that the idea will worsen the already overpopulation challenge of the country.

“This is a way of bringing in more people to the country and Nigeria is already over populated, nearly two hundred million and then these countries are very poor, they will come in and make our unemployment problem worst.

“I think it’s time Nigeria addresses its own problem first , the world is changing, after addressing our problems then we can look at Africa and the world because should there be a rebellion, all of us are going to be affected”, Iwuanyanwu stated.

Speaking on the border closure by the federal government , he said “ like I said it before , I support the border closure ,I appreciate it, no country can leave its border open and for Africa it’s worst because when an African from any part enters Nigeria ,you can’t know the difference between him and a Nigerian, they will just mix up and take the jobs, if you observe, most of the artisans now are from other countries.

“Building construction is supposed to provide jobs for Nigerians but they are done by other people from other countries because of this open border ,these things must be addressed”, he stated.

Iwuanyanwu who also opposed the proposed common currency policy said “this idea of common currency ,all these experts in economy talking about it, I don’t accept it, I don’t believe in it. You can get our economy, a very big economy, even though it is weak ,you tell us you want to have a common currency with a country that is very poor ,when all of them come together, they will drag us down to their level.

“I want Nigeria to stop talking about common currency ,we should continue with our own currency, naira ,we should work towards how to rebuild our country and one way to do it is to reduce foreign invasion into our country.”