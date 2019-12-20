Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has frowned at the policy of visa-on-arrival for foreigners coming into Nigeria being proposed by the Federal Government.

Iwuayanwu who cautioned the Federal Govermment against the policy while speaking to our correspondent in Owerri noted that some of the countries already regard Nigeria as rival.

He, however, advised that rather than embarking on such policy, the Federal Government should concentrate on its internal problems.

According to Iwuanyanwu “we have to be careful on the types of concessions we give to these African countries, most of them regard us as their rival; they don’t appreciate the fact that we are helping them; I think Nigeria should concentrate on what we can do to solve our internal problems.”

The elder statesman pointed out the policy is an effort in futility because according to him “these African countries are not bringing businesses, they are not investing in Nigeria apart from South Africa that has made investment here. I don’t know of any other country that can invest in Nigeria,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He also maintained that the idea will further increase Nigeria’s already bloated population.

“This is a way of bringing in more people into the country when Nigeria is already overpopulated – nearly two hundred million and then these countries are very poor. They will come in and make our unemployment problem worst.

“I think it’s time Nigeria addressed her own problem first; the world is changing; after addressing our problems then we can look at Africa and the world because if there is a rebellion, all of us are going to be affected,” he said.

Speaking on the border closure by the Federal Government, Iwuanyanwu said: “like I said it before, I support the border closure, I appreciate it; no country can leave its borders open and for Africa; it is worst because when an Africa from any part enters Nigeria, you can’t know the difference between him and a Nigeria; they will just mix up and take the jobs; if you observe, most of the artisans around are from other countries.

“Building construction is supposed to provide jobs for Nigerians but they are done by other people from other countries because of this open-border policy; this things must be addressed,” he stated.

Iwuanyanwu who also vehemently opposed the contemplated common currency policy for West Africa said: “This idea of common currency I don’t accept; I don’t believe in it. You can get our economy, a very big economy (working again), even though it is weak; you tell us you want to have a common currency with a country that is very poor, when all of them come together, they will drag us down to their level.

“I want Nigeria to stop talking about this common currency; we should continue with our own currency the Naira; we should work towards rebuilding our country and one way to do it is to reduce foreign invasion into our country.

“I am advising Nigerians also to invest at home; you see hostility everywhere, and you talk about bringing in people here and when they come here, Nigeria is very hospitable to them; over 30 percent of the artisans working in Nigeria today are foreigners; we want only foreigners who have money to invest (to come in).

“The problem Nigeria has today is population problem, most of the people that caused it are foreigners who take up the jobs. If Nigeria adopts the same currency with other countries, it is going to put us in a very big economic mess,” Iwuanyanwu warns.