From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Worried by the continued hostage of some victims of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action in the release of the kidnapped victims.

The elder statesman lamented that the prolonged hostage of the victims may result in some of them dying or falling sick in captivity, especially the young and the aged ones among them.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, negotiate with the terrorists gang and get the victims released as quick as possible.

“I’m not happy these people kidnapped, after almost two months, have not been released; the Nigeria Railway Corporation should also take responsibility.

“ It will not be good to watch them die; they have been kidnapped for quite some time now, most of them are children.

“We have a duty to ensure that they are released. Life of every Nigerian is precious, even as we condemn the act of terrorism, we must also look at the lives involved; nobody wants to lose a loved one,” Iwuanyanwu said.

