From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Elder Statesman and philanthropist, Chief Engr (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has written to the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, to thank and appreciation him on his recognition of Sen. Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

In the letter he personally signed titled Message of Appreciation and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Iwuanyanwu, popularly called Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, recalled fond memories of how he was given the title of Balogun Babaguwa of Ibadan land.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“I want to express my profound thanks and appreciation on your recognition of Sen. Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land. Many years ago I was happy and proud to be given the title of Balogun Babaguwa of Ibadan land.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“This title, always make me have a feeling of an indigene of Ibadanland and Oyo state. In many places, this is characterised with lots of acrimony, crisis and at times litigations.

“But in the case of Ibadan everything seems to have gone peacefully and this makes all of us very happy and proud. We pray the Almighty God to bless our new Olubadan of Ibadan land His Royal Majesty Oba Lekan Balogun,” the appreciation letter read.