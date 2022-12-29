From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A 33-member committee of eminent Nigerians has been constituted to plan the funeral of foremost statesman and nationalist, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, who passed on recently.

Amechi, a former Minister of Aviation, in first republic was one of the last remaining fathers of Nigerian Independence, until his death was in the vanguard for a better Nigeria.

The committee, which was put in place by the Amechi’s family, in consultation with his associates and other stakeholders, has Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and CID Maduabum as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Other members of the burial committee are Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Tim Menakaya, Chief Simon N. Okeke, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife Senator Adolphus Wabara, Sen. Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu amongst others..

According to a statement by Tagbo Amechi, and made available to journalists, in Abuja, on Thursday, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of planing a befitting burial for Chief Amechi, scheduled for February 16 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Following the transition of the foremost statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigerian Independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic on 1st November 2022, the family, in consultation with his associates and other stakeholders wish to announce the setting up of a Committee of Distinguished and Respected Nigerian Leaders to plan a befitting burial for this great Nigerian Patriot scheduled for 16th February 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State,” it stated.