Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

ELDER statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) B.O.T member, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu has advised those members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clamouring for a third term tenure for President Muhammadu Buhari to rather nurture another leader, instead of according to him “embarking on a wild goose chase”.

Iwuayanwu who spoke to Sunday Sun in Owerri yesterday warned that those clamouring for the president’s tenure extension are doing themselves, the president and the country at large no good.

“I congratulate Buhari for that decision that reinforces my confidence and trust in him, I know he is a reliable and honest leader and he would not betray the interest of people,” Iwuayanwu said.

Also, he added “I am also warning and advising those his cronies who continue advising him on that, they are not doing any good to either Buhari or the country or themselves, they should desist from that because the constitution has made it clear the number of years a president will stay and nobody can change it.

“They should look at the past, people who have attempted it did not succeed, and Nigerians would never accept it” Iwuayanwu state