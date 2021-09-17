Iyabo Ojo joins okirika business, auditions talents

Okirika, a slang for used clothes is trending in cyberspace courtesy of popular Nigerian actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo.

With Okirika being a mainstream business in Nigeria, the actress in collaboration with entertainment platform, StarTimes, is capturing that aspect of socio-economic life in a new comedy series to debut soon on ST Nollywood Plus, a StarTimes channel dedicated to premium Nollywood content.

The actress and internet sensation is currently trending #okirikaseries challenge on Instagram, with several hilarious skits mimicking okirika sellers, already produced by fans. Exceptional talents who partake in the #Okirikaseries challenge will be auditioned on Sunday, September 19, for a role in the series, powered by the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes.

To be part of the ongoing audition, fans are requested to do a one-minute video selling okirika, post and tag # okirikaseries, @startimesng and @iyaboojofespris, @mukarayofficial on Instagram.

Okirika is a comedy series featuring A-list actors including Toyin Abraham, Muka Ray, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Kosoko, Korede Bello, Priscilla Ojo. To add spice to the comedy series, there are comedians like Real Warri Pikin, BrodaShaggi, and Debo Macaroni.

Other class acts to see in this new comedy series include Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Toro Aramide, Small Doctor, Mariam Ray and Iyabo Ojo herself.

Okirika, the partnership between StarTimes and Iyabo Ojo, will be unveiled next week.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.