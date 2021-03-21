From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nigeria’s first female Minister of Industry, Chief Onikepo Akande, wife of a former governor of Oyo State, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, and a former Head of Service in the state, Alhaja Kudirat Adeleke, are among the female chiefs that Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, elevated at the weekend.

The monarch promoted

Akande as the Iyalaje Iyalode of Ibadanland, Ladoja as Agbaakin Iyalode, while Adeleke was elevated to Abese Iyalode of Ibadanland at Popoyemoja palace of the first-class traditional ruler.

The most senior among the promoted female chiefs is Taye Soyege, as the Balogun Iyalode. The promoted chiefs also include Yewande Durosaro as the Osi Iyalode; Nimota Agbaje as the Ashipa Iyalode, Ayo Adegbite as the Ekerin Iyalode, Chief Kuye as the Ekarun Iyalode, Wosilat Ekeolu as the Maye Iyalode, and Mojisola Oyebola as the Ekefa Iyalode.

In his address on the occasion, Oba Adetunji noted the uniqueness of Ibadan traditional chieftaincy titles, saying moving from one level to the other has always been racour-free.

He noted that women folks have been playing significant roles for the development of Ibadanland. He made reference to the calibre of people on the Iyalode chieftaincy line and said promotion on the line has semblance with two chieftaincy lines – Otun and Balogun, that have been producing Olubadan on rotational basis. He said the highest title in the Iyalode line is the Iyalode of Ibadanland.

Oba Adetunji stated: “To show the uniqueness of our tradition, if anyone dies, each member on the line will get automatic promotion and that is what we are doing here. We thank God that there is no rancour in filling the vacancies.”

Ex-Head of Service in the state, Adeleke, promoted to Abese Iyalode, noted that she had contributed immensely to the to the progress of Ibadanland.

She, however, affirmed her commitment to the progress of Ibadanland, saying the reward of hard work is more work. He enjoined all the Indigenes of the Ibadan to maintain peace and unity.