Following his scintillating performance at the just concluded Felabration held at New Afrika Shrine, Lagos, singer Iyanya has paid glowing tribute to the late creator of Afrobeat, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

He says: “I felt so much energy and had so much fun with my people @felabrationng. Love and respect to the Kuti family. Happy birthday to our great legend, the creator of Afrobeat. I will always appreciate your contributions towards making the world a better place, teaching, inspiring and using your music as a weapon for change.”

Fela passed away in 1997 and posthumously clocked 83 on October 15. Felabration is an annual cultural/musical event held in his honour. It attracts musicians, politicians and celebrities from across the globe.