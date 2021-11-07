From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Western Zone, comprising of Ondo, Edo, and Delta states, has drawn attention‎ to rising tension in Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri southwest Local. Government Area over the killing of a pastor identified as Pastor Sylvester Yerinbade, an indigene of Ogbe-Ijoh.

The group has, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to order security agents to immediately fish out the killers of the Pastor who was allegedly murdered on a disputed land.

Recall that Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South-West Local Government Area and Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have been in age-long dispute over a parcel of land which has led to the lost of many lives. Pastor Yerinbade was allegedly killed on the Aladja portion of the land.

A statement signed by Olu-Derimon Omaghomi, Secretary, IYC, Western Zone, which was made available to newsmen in Benin yesterday, lamented that despite the mysterious manner the Pastor was killed, no arrest has been made one week after the killing.

The statement said the manner, way and location the Pastor was brutalized and his eventual death has already heighten tension in the Ogbe-Ijaw axis and its environs, warning that “the Ijaw nation will not folds it’s hands until those who perpetrated this distasteful act are brought to the arena of justice.

“The Delta State Government and the Delta State Police Command including other related security agents should know by now that the Ijaw Nation will not folds it’s hands until those who perpetrated this distasteful act are brought to the arena of justice.

“While we are carefully watching and observing how the necessary organs of government agencies and security apparatus are responding to the matter, we will constantly appraise and evaluate our modus of operandi in dealing with this issue before us”, the statement added‎.

