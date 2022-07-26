From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is a raging crisis rocking the fold of the Mobile Parliament of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) over an alleged attempt by the Speaker, Bob Corlins, to instigate impeachment proceedings against the President of the Council, Mr Timothy Igbifa, over issues bordering on non-performance.

While Corlins is leading a few members to launch an impeachment process against Igbifa, others who have formed the Mobile Parliament Integrity Group (MPIG) have kicked against the move to destabilise the Igbifa-led 8th​ National Executive Council (NEC) describing it laughable and dead on arrival and warned the instigators of dire consequence.

The MPIG, noting that although the Igbifa-led executive has not lived up to expectations, it is not correct to declare that the executive has not recorded some commendable achievements through the ongoing free ICT skill acquisition program where over three hundred youths are expected to build their capacity in computer programming and coding.

A source within the IYC who pleaded anonymity said the plot to impeach Igbifa failed because Corlins could not muster the needed numbers of parliamentarians needed to launch the impeachment and also failed to follow the right procedures to convene a proper sitting of the parliament.

The source stated that instead of heating up the polity, what is important now is the unity and stability of the Council in the remaining one year left of the Igbifa’s led executive, warning that any attempt to carry out the impeachment as Corlins and his cohorts are planning will be resisted and will further result in a protracted crisis in the IYC.

“We call on Bob Corlins to remain in his Western Zone and desist from using Central Zone as his base to incite parliamentarians against the 8th NEC and cause disaffection amongst brothers and friends while his Western Zone is calm. We are aware of Bob Corlins selfish agenda and his desperation to become Acting President if he succeeds in his evil plan,” the source said.

Another source accused the impeachment group of holing up in a Hotel at Otiotio road in Yenagoa and called on security agencies to be on red alert as their clandestine meetings and illegal attempts to destabilise the Council may lead to the breakdown of law and order in Bayelsa and the entire region.

Consequently, MPIG has advised Corlins from fanning the embers of division and violence among Ijaw youths in the region and to take the lead as Speaker to galvanise the parliament in addressing issues of concern affecting the Ijaw nation like the controversial Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly.

MPIG warned that any further attempt to destabilize the peace and unity in the IYC will not be tolerated as they will be left with no choice but to collate the signatures of the majority of parliamentarians who are tired of his obsolete leadership style and move for his impeachment as Speaker.