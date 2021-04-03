From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has condemned the bloody conflict that has claimed four lives in Bilabiri in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Investigations revealed that the crisis was triggered over disagreements that ensued from a security contract award in the area

IYC National President Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement, appealed to the warring parties to sheathe their swords, saying it was irresponsible for brothers to pick arms against each other.

According to him, the warring parties should sit down as brothers to discuss the issues and resolve their differences.

Igbifa, who insisted that dialogue remained the best tool in dispute resolution, called on the police and other security agencies to immediately move into the warring community and restore order.

He disclosed that IYC was willing to work with stakeholders of Bilabiri and security agencies to restore the peace in the area.

Igbifa further urged the state governor, Douye Diri, to raise a peace panel that would work with all the parties in the dispute to identify the causes of the crisis and permanently resolve them.

‘It is irresponsible and unbelievable that our brothers will shed their blood because of a job that is coming to their area. As a council, we condemn the bloody conflict in Bilabiri and we are asking those involve in thos dastardly act to stop further bloodshed.

‘The Council is calling on security agencies especially the police to move into the community and restore the peace to avert further breakdown of law and order. We are also appealing to our Governor, Senator Douye Diri to raise a peace panel that will identify the remote and immediate causes of the conflict and permanently resolve them.

‘The IYC is ready to work with security agencies and all the parties involved in the conflict to ensure it doesn’t happen again,’ the statement read.