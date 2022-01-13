From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has hailed Amina Muhammed on her reappointment as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

The council, in a statement by its president, Peter Igbifa, described her reappointment as acknowledgement of Nigeria’s contributions to global economy.

Igbifa said with the reappointment, the country occupies a vantage position globally to address its environmental and other challenges.

The IYC boss particularly tasked Amina on the conservation of the Niger Delta wetland rated as the third largest in the world.

He said with the neglect of the Paris Agreement on preservation of wetland by the Federal Government, the natural endowment located in the Niger Delta had been recklessly abandoned.

He said such sad development had worsened climate change leading to avoidable natural disasters like heavy flooding.

Igbifa called on Amina to visit the Niger Delta to assess the damage done to the country’s wetland and use her vantage position to actualise the Paris agreement.

He said such visit would help Amina gather facts on the devastation of the Niger Delta economy and enable her make case for the region in the next UN General Assembly.