From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has congratulated Amina Muhammed on her reappointment as the United Nations Deputy Secretary General.

The council, in a statement signed by its president, Peter Igbifa, described her reappointment as an acknowledgement of Nigeria’s contributions to the global economy.

Igbifa said with the reappointment, the country occupied a vantage position globally to address its environmental and other challenges.

The IYC boss particularly tasked Amina with the conservation of the Niger Delta wetland rated as the third-largest in the world.

He said with the neglect of the Paris Agreement on the preservation of wetland by the Federal Government, the natural endowment located in the Niger Delta had been recklessly abandoned.

He said such sad development had worsened climate change leading to avoidable natural disasters like heavy flooding.

Igbifa called on Amina to visit the Niger Delta to assess the damage done to the country’s wetland and use her vantage position to actualise the Paris agreement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said such a visit would help Amina to gather facts on the devastation of the Niger Delta economy and enable her to make case for the Niger Delta in the next UN General Assembly.

Igbifa said: “As a Council, we congratulate Amina Mohammed on her reappointment as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

“Her reappointment is an eloquent testimony of global acknowledgement of Nigeria’s contributions to the global economy. We call on Amina to use her office to address the abandonment of the Niger Delta wetland conservation.

“Niger Delta wetland is the third-largest in the world. Unfortunately, the Federal Government has recklessly neglected it despite being part of the Paris Agreement on wetland preservation.

“As a buffer zone and a protector against natural disasters, the wetland if completely destroyed will worsen the global climate change and expose the country to unimaginable risks.

“We call on Amina to pay a scheduled visit to the Niger Delta region to assess the damage being done to the wetland and give that national support as the IYC makes case for the people of the region in the next UN General Assembly.”