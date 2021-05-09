From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), has appealed for calm over the threat by the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) to stage a massive protest over the delay in the inauguration of the substantive board of the commission

The IYC had recently at a stakeholders meeting presided over by its national president, Mr Timothy Igbifa issued a 30- day ultimatum to the Presidency to inaugurate a substantive board for the NDDC or face protest by members of the IYC.

However speaking over the weekend as part of activities in his familiarization and sensitization tour of youths in the region, the Special Assistant on youth matters to the NDDC Sole Administrator, Orusakwe Aseimiegha, called for peaceful resolution that will usher in the needed development.

Aseimiegha, while defending the decision of the ongoing forensic audit the NDDC lamented that the Commission has no proper records of projects awarded over the years.

According to him the forensics audit was to examine and find answers, as well as creating a framework for reversing the failures recorded in the past.

“While the commission may have recorded marginal success in both human and physical development, perversion of political interference, systemic distortions, uncoordinated project implementation, institutional constrains, lack of focus, high overhead costs, absence of consensus building and endemic corruption among others had significantly constricted the capacity of the commission to deliver on its core mandate.

“There arose the need to correct the anomalies through comprehensive overall and reengineering of the entire process. This led to the commencement of the forensic audit exercise to audit the account the finances and projects of the commission.

“Specifically, the forensic audit is meant to examine and provide answers, as well as creating a framework to reversing the failures recorded in the past in order to recover those resources recoverable, plug the gaps and stop the waste that is keeping the region under developed.

“You will agree with me that those lofty ideas and projects can only be accomplished in an atmosphere of peace and unity. The youths, as the builders of yesterday and promises of tomorrow represent the driving force and sustaining input in these developmental aspirations.”

Aseimiegha who listed some of the achievements recorded by the NDDC over the years, implored the youths, media, organized labour and civil society groups to support the efforts of the Sole Administrator in repositioning NDDC.