From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The leadership of the Western Zone of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), yesterday vowed to begin scrutinizing oil companies operating in the zone to ascertain their corporate social responsibilities to their host communities.

The newly elected Secretary of the Western Zone, comprising of Edo, Delta and Ondo States,

Omaghomi Olu-Derimon, who ‎spoke to journalists in Benin City, alleged that what many of the oil companies declare on paper as what they do is different from what is on ground in the various oil producing communities.

Olu-Derimon who frowned at the continued running of Niger Delta intervention agencies, the NDDC and the Amnesty programme by interim leadership said “It is part of our mandate to scrutinize the operations of the oil companies on their corporate social responsibility to their immediate environment and how they have imparted on their communities; we are going to be evaluating their operations and we are going to do that as a pressure group to promote the Ijaw people and that is one of our mandate.

“It is good that the oil companies get this information so that when we are coming they will understand and it will not be strange to them because most times, they come to the media to say they have done this and that for the community but what is in the papers are different from what is on the ground.

“One of our mandates is to carry out this scrutiny of IOCs operating in Ijaw communities in the three states under our jurisdiction. IYC is ready to partner with the government of the day for the development of Ijaw land”, he said.

On the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olu-Derimon said “The appointment of a substantive board for the NDDC is long overdue and I think we don’t want to make any fight but we want to inform PMB that he should do the needful for the good of the Niger Delta. We are not giving any ultimatum for now but for the good of the Niger Delta people, give us a substantive board but because in recent time, it is appalling that anything that has to do with the Niger Delta has been on interim leadership, the presidential amnesty programme is being headed by an interim administrator, NDDC is the same thing.

“For crying out loud, we cannot continue in that light. He should appoint a substantive board”.