In commemoration of International Youth Day (IYD), Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) and its NGO partner, SWEEP Foundation have sensitised youths on environmental sustainability through a plastic waste pick-up rally in Surulere, Lagos.

IYD is founded by the United Nations to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and to celebrate the potential of youths as partners in today’s global society. This year’s theme, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, emphasises that the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.

Other crucial challenges the celebration seeks to address include poverty reduction; social inclusion; health care; biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation – all driven by youths. Through its key sustainability pillars – especially Waste and Wellbeing – Coca-Cola Nigeria has implemented and supported various impactful youth-oriented programmes that focus on financial inclusion, youth empowerment, education/sensitisation, and eco-friendly practices.

Speaking on the International Youth Day activities, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, said:

“It’s been a challenging year so far. We’ve seen the negative impacts of COVID-19 globally, food shortages in the country and floods due to a global environmental crisis.”