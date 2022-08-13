Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has called on youths to take back their future and their country.

Soludo gave the charge while addressing youths of Anambra at the celebration of this year’s International Youth Day in Awka on Friday

The theme of the celebration was “Creating a World for all Ages”.

He said his administration was working hard to provide a safe and conducive environment for them to blossom and actualise their God-given potentials.

The governor who described the IYD as a day for celebration of the future, said youths were the bridge of society to the future.

He admonished youths to collaborate with his government to help create a good and prosperous society by joining to combat insecurity being fuelled by some youths.

“Youths must be part of the future we are building because there is no future without youths, you must be the light of the nation, if you see something, say something, there is no place for anybody with guns in any bush in Anambra.

“We have a huge agenda for youths in terms of employment and empowerment, learn skills and the state government will support you; we have N2.5 billion for that purpose,” he said.

On his part, Mr Innocent Nduanya, National Vice President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) thanked Soludo for engaging youths in his administration while calling on the appointees to justify their task.

Nduanya said youths were ready to take charge of their destiny and urged them to express themselves in the coming election by voting according to the future they desired.

Mr Patrick Aghamba, the Commissioner for Youth Development, thanked Anambra youths for their active participation at the event while assuring them that his ministry would help them attain their highest heights possible.

Prof. Kate Omenugha, former Commissioner for Basic Education, delivered the lecture entitled “Solution for Digital Transformation”.(NAN)