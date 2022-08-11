The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nasarawa State Chapter has urged governments at all levels to redouble efforts towards addressing the yearnings and aspiration’s of youths.

The Nasarawa State Chairman of NYCN, Malam Jaafar Loko, made the call in his message to mark the 2022 International Youth Day Celebration, on Thursday in Keffi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aug.12 of every year is a day set aside to celebrate youths worldwide with focus on issues affecting their well being.

The theme of this year’s international youth day celebration is,” Intergenerational Solidarity; Creating a World for All Ages.”

The objective of the theme is to amplify the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to leave no one behind.

It will also raise awareness on certain barriers to Intergenerational solidarity, notably ageism, which impacts young and old persons, while having detrimental effects on society as a whole.

Loko, therefore, emphasised the need for the government and private sector to continue to place priority on programmes that seek to empower the youths and give them a sense of belonging.

He enjoined Nasarawa State youths to take advantage of the numerous empowerment initiatives of the State and Federal Governments in agriculture and entrepreneurship to become self employed and offer opportunities for others.

Loko also urged the youths to avoid cultism, criminal activities, truancy, excessive intake of alcohol, smoking and other acts capable of destroying their future.

On the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, the youths leader cautioned young people against thuggery and all forms of electoral criminality.

Loko, who thanked Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state for his support to youths programmes and empowerment in the state, endorsed his reelection bid.

He called on youths in Nasarawa to mobilise support for Sule across the nooks and crannies of the state. (NAN)