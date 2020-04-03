Tony Osauzo, Benin
An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, announced appointments of 13 directors into his campaign organisation.
Those appointed are Charity Amanyaevbo, Director of Mobilisation; Kehinde Garrick, Director of Special Duties; Gideon Obhakhan, Director of Research; Almed Momoh, Director of Welfare; Tom Eshemogie, Director of Administrations; Frank Erewele, Director of Logistics and Abu Momodu, Director of Finance.
Other are Jubrin Mariam, Director of Women Mobilisation; Pius Alile, Director of Strategy; Victor Ojo, Di- rector of Security; Johnson Iyamu, Director of Youth Mobilisation; Mike Igaga, Director of NGOs and John Mayaki, Director of Com- munication and Media.
A statement from the campaign organisation said the drectors were appointed “to drive the SIMPLE agenda of Ize-Iyamu’s campaign and consolidate on the gains recorded, we have assembled a cast of seasoned political campaigners and highly-experienced professionals with diverse skill-sets and knowledge fields.
“The appointed directors are all experts with extensive knowledge in their assigned duties.
“We are confident that they will make significant contributions to our guided efforts to offer responsible leadership to the people of our state and coordinate the activities of the campaign which, at this time, is focused on helping the government in the fight against the scourge of the coronavirus disease and provide re- lief to the poor and vulnerable.”
