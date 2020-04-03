An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant for Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, announced appointments of 13 directors into his campaign organisation.

Those appointed are Charity Amanyaevbo, Director of Mobilisation; Kehinde Garrick, Director of Special Duties; Gideon Obhakhan, Director of Research; Almed Momoh, Director of Welfare; Tom Eshemogie, Director of Administrations; Frank Erewele, Director of Logistics and Abu Momodu, Director of Finance.