Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said that the purpoted decamping of the gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2016 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from the party cannot change the party’s fortunes in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election in the state.

The PDP state chairman, Dan Orbih, stated this during a press briefing in Benin City.

‎He said Ize-Iyamu should be man enough to come out to declare his stand and tell the people of the state his real home.

According to Orbih, some years ago when Ize-Iyamu was leaving the APC for the PDP, he said he was going to his home and now that he is leaving the PDP for the APC, what then will he call that, urging him to declare his stand.

“A few years ago when he (Pastor Ize-Iyamu) left the APC for the PDP, he said he was going back to his home and when he left the PDP again for the APC, he said he was going back to his home; he should be bold to tell the world which one is his home; is it the PDP or the APC?

“The PDP is intact in Edo State; the departure of one man will not affect our fortunes in the state. We have embarked on massive mobilization of the masses towards the year 2020. Within the party we are well. In other parties we know all is not well. Here in this hall, I have the auditor, financial secretary of the party, the deputy chairman of the party, the 18 local government chairmen and the senatorial leaders, they are all here. In Edo PDP we know how to manage ourselves.

“We are not aware whether anybody has left the Edo PDP, the Edo PDP is intact.

“Edo PDP is ready to send the APC packing come 2020. We are tired of signing MoU and foreign trips that will not bring us anything.

“Edo state is the only state where some elected members of the house are not sitting to address the problems of people who elected them into office.

“We believe the essence of government is to positively address the welfare of the people.

“APC in Edo State promised better days when they took over power; they are over 12 years in Edo State but there is nothing to show. Obaseki and Oshiomhole have failed the people.

“Edo is the only state where students don’t have access to scholarship or bursary, they are not supported but are neglected by the government. Edo State is yet to conclude the list of bursary for students but in Delta State they have a full list of students on bursary and scholarships,” Orbih said