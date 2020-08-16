Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, condemned the allegations by the PDP and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki that the party was responsible for the shooting at Apana community in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Condemning the attack on the community while addressing journalists, Pastor Ize-Iyamu stated that the APC had been holding all its campaigns with full active presence of security personnel and as such could not have been involved in such act.

“They have been addressing the press alleging that the APC is fomenting trouble and causing violence. We want to dissociate the APC from these unfounded claims as we have no hand in the violent destruction of billboards, although we have the video and picture footages capturing the atrocities of the PDP thugs.

“They destroyed our party’s billboards and shot sporadically at residents with AK-47 rifles, right in the presence of policemen and targetted houses. This led to so many injuries and subsequent hospitalisation of victims.

“This was to the extent that one of the thugs tried to stop the video recording by a police officer which was unsuccessful; the policeman’s recordings captured how thugs pursued APC members and shot at them.

“There was nowhere in the video where APC attacked the PDP, rather it was thugs in their own midst who went on the rampage against identified APC members in the neighbourhood and began to harass them. We have decided to address the press so that the truth will be made known to the public. We don’t believe in violence or have any intention of encouraging our members to be violent.