Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Edo State gubernatorial election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has visited media houses in Benin City in continuation of his the state-wide food distribution effort of his Campaign Organisation to offer relief to residents of the state and essential workers, including journalists, in the fight against COVID19.

Alongside selected members of the campaign organization, he was at AIT/Raypower and ITV where food items were delivered to the broadcasters who, despite the restrictions, remain active on duty and perform the important task of keeping the people informed, alert and engaged.

Additionally, riding on the network of the media houses and their ties with the grassroots, especially in remote areas where they source news from, food materials were made available and designated for distribution to the communities.

According to the Campaign Organization, this is part of their planned partnership with relevant stakeholders in communities for easier identification of families in need of relief items and faster distribution.

The media professionals both at AIT/RayPower and ITV/Man Around Town, unanimously commended the direct approach of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his sincerity of purpose. They praised his decision to conduct the distribution exercise independently, attesting to the speed and efficiency with which the items have been moved across the state without bottlenecks or crippling bureaucracies.

Responding, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu offered gratitude to them for the important role they play in the society, especially at this time when everyone depends on helpful information to remain safe and protect their families and communities from the virus.

He also appreciated their bravery in communicating crucial feedbacks on the performance of implemented policies and their effects on the people as this, he said, informs necessary adjustments and follow-up actions.

He further explained that the state-wide food distribution was a follow up to his initial production and distribution of thousands of hand sanitizers across the state, saying that the people were thankful for the sanitizers but returned feedback that their main worry was the availability of food given the restriction of movement and the status of most as daily-earners who may now not be able to earn their daily upkeep.

According to Ize-Iyamu, this made him to immediately swing into action, the result of which was the food distribution to targeted 4,000 families of the most affected across the state and essential service providers.