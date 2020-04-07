Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Edo State election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, visited media houses in Benin to offer relief to residents of the state and essential workers, including journalists, in the fight against COVID-19.

Ize-Iyamu lauded the media houses for the important role they are playing in the society, especially at this time when everyone depends on helpful information to remain safe and protect their families and communities from the virus.

Alongside selected members of his campaign organisation, he was at AIT/Raypower and ITV where food items were delivered to the broadcasters.

Riding on the network of the media houses and their ties with the grassroots, food materials were made available and designated for distribution to the communities.

According to the campaign organisation, the food distribution is part of their planned partnership with relevant stakeholders in communities for easier identification of families in need of relief items and faster distribution.

The media professionals both at AIT/RayPower and ITV/Man Around Town, unanimously commended the direct approach of Ize-Iyamu and his sincerity of purpose.

They praised his decision to conduct the distribution exercise independently.