Tony Osauzo, Benin

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, confirmed he was on his way out of the PDP to rejoin All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ize-Iyamu said he would formally resign from the party today with his teeming supporters ‘without malice or bitterness’.

In a resignation letter dated November 21, 2019, addressed to PDP state chairman, which he signed along with several others, Ize-Iyamu thanked the leadership of the party, “for the opportunity to belong.”

He said his decision along with several PDP leaders from across the state to leave the party “was unanimous and was not an easy one, considering the warm relationship we have enjoyed with many members of the party.

“There are however, many compelling reasons that have necessitated this resolution but it would be uncharitable even to throw stones at a house we once inhabited.

“We wish to state for the records that our primary motivation in politics is to effectively represent our people in the political arena and ensure government policies and resources are for the betterment of our people,” Ize-Iyamu stated in the letter.

Ize-Iyamu has been consulting and holding series of meetings with his loyalists many of whom have expressed concerns about certain developments in PDP.