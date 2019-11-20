He said his decision along with several PDP leaders from across the state to leave the party “was unanimous (and) was not an easy one considering the warm relationship we have enjoyed with many members of the party.
“There are however many compelling reasons that have necessitated this resolution but it would be uncharitable even to throw stones at a house we once inhabited and many friends and associates.
“We wish to state for the records that our primary motivation in politics is to effectively represent our people in the political arena and ensure that government policies and resources are for the betterment of our people”, Ize-Iyamu stated in the letter.
A former Secretary to the Edo State Government and the South-South zonal vice-chairman of the APC, Ize-Iyamu has been consulting and holding series of meetings with his loyalists many of whom have expressed concerns about certain developments in the PDP.
The announcement of his resignation from the PDP and return to the APC which he says is a trip back home, is scheduled to take place at his residence in Benin City today.
