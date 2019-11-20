After weeks of speculation of his imminent plot to dump the PDP for the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the PDP candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, yesterday, confirmed he was on his way out of the PDP, saying that he would‎ formally resign from the party today (Thursday) with his teeming supporters “without malice or bitterness”.

In a resignation letter dated 21st November 2019, addressed to the state chairman of the PDP, which he signed along with several others, Ize-Iyamu appreciated the leadership of the party, “for the opportunity to belong”.

He said his decision along with several PDP leaders from across the state to leave the party “was unanimous (and) was not an easy one considering the warm relationship we have enjoyed with many members of the party.

“There are however many compelling reasons that have necessitated this resolution but it would be uncharitable even to throw stones at a house we once inhabited and many friends and associates.

“We wish to state for the records that our primary motivation in politics is to effectively represent our people in the political arena and ensure that government policies and resources are for the betterment of our people”, Ize-Iyamu stated in the letter.

A former Secretary to the Edo State Government and the South-South zonal vice-chairman of the APC, Ize-Iyamu has been consulting and holding series of meetings with his loyalists many of whom have expressed concerns about certain developments in the PDP.