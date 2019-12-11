Tony Osauzo, Benin

The man at the centre of the Edo APC rally slated for Friday, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has confirmed that Governor Godwin Obaseki was aware of the rally as a formal invitation was extended to him.

The PDP governorship candidate who ran against Obaseki in 2016, in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Baron Mike, expressed shock over the governor’s denial of the planned event.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, wherein he reportedly denied any formal invitation from Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu about his plan and that of his associates to formally join the All Progressives Congress on 13th December 2019 at a rally in Benin City, the state capital.

“Ironically Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has in the last few weeks, placed several personal calls and text messages to the Executive Governor, seeking an audience with him on the subject matter, to no avail.

‎”Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu did not just give notice but decided to send an official letter about his planned declaration for the APC, through the courier company, DHL, to the Government House Office of the governor and this was duly delivered and acknowledged by Mr. Eghosa Steve.

“We are, therefore, in shock at the news credited to Mr. Governor to the effect that he was not invited or is unaware of the grand rally.

“We want to state in clear terms that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has very esteemed respect and regard for the governor and the leadership of the party and has displayed such, in the private calls, messages and the letter that was sent as a last resort.

“We are committed to raising the bar of leadership within the APC as a party and as such can’t be involved in any case that will slight the office of the governor or the party leadership,” the statement said.