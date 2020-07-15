The Deputy National Chairman of Communication and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo election, Patrick Obahiagbon, has expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, will satisfy the yearnings of the people of the state for good leadership.

He stated this while inaugurating the Edo State Media Campaign Council on Monday which has Mr. John Mayaki as its Chairman.

Obahiagbon claimed that the failure of the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki has created a loud yearning in Edo State for good leadership which Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is best primed to satisfy.

He said the members of the media campaign council were selected on account of their professional competences and praised the successes the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization has recorded.

The former lawmaker expressed confidence in the ability of the team, saying that they will help the party emerge victorious at the polls in September.

The event was attended by numerous APC bigwigs in the state including the Deputy Director-General of the campaign organization and former Edo State deputy governor, Mr. Lucky Imasuen, former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Samson Osagie, amongst others.