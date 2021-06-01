From Tony Osauzo, Benin

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Ize-Iyamu, in a letter to the governor, said the last Friday’s judgment of the apex court has put an end to the series of litigations on the governorship poll that returned Obaseki for second term.

The APC candidate asked Obaseki to accept his congratulatory message since all the cases were over.

“For the records, Your Excellency, your supporters had instituted 13 different pre-election cases against my deputy and I; all seeking to disqualify us from participating in the election.

“On our part, our party, the APC, had only one case against Your Excellency and your party.

“We also deliberately did not go to the elections tribunal, not because we did not have issues but because we felt it was better to allow you face the job at hand, more so as our party at the national level had congratulated you.

“We are happy all these cases have come to an end. Now that it is all over, accept my congratulations,” he said.

The APC candidate, however, appealed to the governor to consider the 14 constituencies, which are without representation at the House of Assembly since 2019.

He said though the matter was in court, the governor was in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court settlement of the issue, in the overall interest of the state.

“Having said that, I want to appeal to you to kindly consider the pertinent issue of the 14 constituencies, including the two in your local government – Oredo and the two in your deputy’s local government – Etsako West, that are presently without representation at the state Assembly.

“Though the matter is in court, you are in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court settlement of the issue, in the overall interest of our state.

“Your Excellency would also do well to intervene in the issue of elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and supervisory councillors, who were suspended and removed from office.

“Our appeal is that you consider paying them their entitlements since it is now late for them to return to their offices.

“This can also be through the out-of-court settlement.

“Your Excellency, for us in the APC, as the opposition party in the state, we have a duty to ensure your government does the right thing always,” Ize-Iyamu said in the letter.

In the same vein, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory.

Oshiomhole, also the formal national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call in a congratulatory letter to Obaseki which was made available to journalists by his Senior Media Aide, Victor Oshioke, yesterday.

“Congratulations on your victory at the Supreme Court which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election. As I had repeatedly reminded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents. Whatever happened is unfortunate and I believe God has a reason for everything. I have put all behind me and moved on.

“As I have consistently advised, be magnanimous in victory. You are the governor of Edo people regardless of political leanings.

“Once again, congratulations. Accept the renewed assurances of my very best wishes and high regards,” he said in the letter.