The APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has promised to rethink the way markets are built and managed if elected governor.

Speaking while explaining his plans for markets in the state, Ize-Iyamu said “most of our markets are in terrible conditions, lacking conveniences and safety.”

He expressed the need to recreate the markets and the process of management”, using his manifesto, the Simple Agenda.

Asked if it will not be interfering in the duties of local government councils whose purview it is to cater for markets, he said the idea is to, “develop strategic partnership with credible investors renowned for constructing markets to construct ultra-modern, as well as specialized markets for the people.

“We would ensure that space standards, choice of materials, structures that take cognizance of the environment as well as the fire service form the basics of the new Edo markets”, he said.

He explained that the markets will come in handy as agricultural products from Edo are highly sought after everywhere.

“We will take advantage of this and make the state an economic hub for our local farmers and traders. As a farmer, I can tell that the opportunities are limitless”, the APC candidate said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has said that his government, “shall also encourage through Public private partnership, PPP, the construction of Shopping malls in major centres across the state”.

He also referred to critical fire incidences at Uwelu Spare Parts market, Oliha market, Santana market, Osa market, and the Urhokpota fire disasters which exposed the terrible state of the fire service and the government’s disdain for the common man hinged on her failure to respond and prepare for future incidences.