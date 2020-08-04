Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming Edo State governorship election on September 19, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has assured voters that, should he be elected, his administration would end the menace of thuggery in State through job creation of and rehabilitation of young persons without skills and education for their proper reintegration into the society.

The APC candidate said the problem of thuggery in Edo can be conclusively solved with adequate rehabilitation and provision of legitimate jobs and engagement.

Ize-Iyamu, who gave the assurance while receiving PDP defectors from Ovia North East Local Government Area, dismissed rumours that he was supportive of thuggery, assuring that only assigned government officials wearing uniforms will be permitted to collect taxes in his administration.‎

‘I don’t support thuggery and the oppression of our people, only government officials wearing uniforms will be permitted to collect taxes when voted into office.

‘We must look for jobs for the thugs in the motor parks and markets. You cannot solve one problem and create another problem in the long run,’ he said.

The APC candidate also promised the defectors that his administration will revamp the colleges in the Local Government Area and ensure the inauguration of all members-elect denied representation by the incumbent because, without effective representation of the state in the legislative arm, development cannot take place.