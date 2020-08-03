The candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received royal blessings from his High Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, the Otaru of Auchi and the Vice-Chairman of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Ize-Iyamu was at his Palace on Saturday alongside his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, and other leaders of the APC to pay the traditional ruler homage as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and officially deliver copies of his SIMPLE agenda manifesto.

He said as one of the foremost Islamic traditional rulers in the country, the Otaru of Auchi holds an important position in Edo State, hence his visit to felicitate with him during Sallah and formally inform him of his governorship bid.

Ize-Iyamu praised the Otaru as a forward-thinking ruler with great love for his people.

He lamented the state government’s failure to take maximum advantage of the solid minerals deposits in Auchi and rising insecurity that has scared away investments, assuring the Otaru that as governor, he will tackle the challenge of security and the erosion problems of the Auchi kingdom.

Receiving the candidate and his running mate, the traditional ruler commended him for the documentation of his promises in the SIMPLE agenda manifesto.

He advised him to keep his promises to the people if elected, stating that truth and justice are important values that leaders must display to bring peace and development.

The royal father recounted some of the contributions of Ize-Iyamu’s running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, as Local Council Chairman and offered prayers and blessings for the candidate.