Tony Osauzo, Benin

The electoral fortunes of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received a boost from pastors and church members in Edo State on the platform of Believers Forum for Good Governance (BFGG).

The group, while on a visit to Ize-Iyamu at the weekend in Benin City, pledged its support for him, promising to help him recover the mandate allegedly stolen from him in 2016 when he contested on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Besides, Forum presented some items to the governorship candidate to support his campaign. They included packets of branded bottled water and campaign flex to be hung at strategic locations across the state.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony witnessed by a former deputy governor of the state, Rev. Peter Obadan, President of the group, Osamuyimen Isibor, founder, God’s Household Ministry, Benin, recalled a similar support extended to Ize-Iyamu in 2016.

“Today, we have also come to show to our honourable that by the grace of God, we are still standing. As members and pastors holding the ground in Benin, we are the voice of the land and we control 80 percent of pastors in Benin City. We have up to 7,000 members with 180 executives across the 18 local governments in Edo State; 7000 membership that will sit in any meeting which they have come many times to see us. So, we are out to support our pastor, Osagie Ize-Iyamu to take back the mandate which was stolen from him in the last election”, he said.