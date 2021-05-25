The Izon Egberi Organisation(IEO), a “Think Tank” of Ijaw professionals worldwide, has congratulated the newly sworn in President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Prof. Benjamin Ogele Okaba, and all members of the National Executive Council on their electoral successes while commending Senator Duoye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State under whose leadership the elections took place.

Governor Diri and gave his word that the government will not attempt to influence or interfere in the election process in any way, shape, or form, and duly kept to his words -thereby, enabling one of the fairest and most acceptable INC elections since the inception of the INC.

The newly elected officials’ tenure had already commended from May 14, 2021 going down in history as truly inspiring inauguration day for the Ijaw Nation.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press statement jointly signed by Roland Ekperi, President and Dr Ebiakpo Kakandar, Secretary respectively where they also saluted the NEC for their persistence and determination to want to serve the Ijaw Nation and its’ people in these most trying times in the nation’s history as they grapple with the uncertainty of a country facing unseen before challenges and possible disintegration.

“The task ahead of you calls for courage, focus, sincerity of purpose and three times the doggedness that saw all members of this council emerge as the elected servant-leaders of the Ijaw Nation”

In the same vein, the group commended members of the Electoral Committee – ably steered by the Chairman, Prof. Alabo Dagogo Fubara, for rising in honour, professionalism, and duty, to deliver an election that has received widespread commendation for its well structured form and peaceful conduct, culminating in a credible election outcome – a feat uncommon in the history of such processes since the formation of the INC in 1991 by the foresighted founding Fathers of Ijaw Nation.

The Committee of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE) was not left out as they were equally appreciated for their fatherly guidance and wisdom which helped oversee the entire process to its fruitful conclusion.

The Izon Egberi Organization re-iterated that the onerous challenges facing the Ijaw Nation now are the reasons why the election and historic victory were keenly followed and the reasons why the new President and his Executive were chosen to lead the people back on the right path to self determination and development.

They therefore call for work to commence immediately – as time equals survival in this time of their history as a people; and as they understand that no leadership team succeeds without the full participation and active support of the people. “We, the Izon Egberi Organization, a Think-Tank devoted to providing solutions to enhance the growth and development of the Ijaw Nation, assuring the President and his team of the people’s support” ‘”All you need do is to call on us and all other productive Ijaw organizations both home and abroad for our partnership and support, so we can all work towards making the Ijaw Nation the great success story that we know we can achieve and deserve”