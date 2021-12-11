Senator Osita Izunaso yesterday applauded Governor Hope Uzodinma for successfully recovering the multi-billion naira K. O. Mbadiwe University from a former governor of the state. The National Universities Commission had on Wednesday handed over the certificate of the University to Uzodinma,thus ending the controversy of who actually owned the institution.

Senator Izunaso, who represented Imo West Senatorial zone noted that but for the tenacity and doggedness of the governor, the former governor would have appropriated the university.

According to him, by the singular action of recovering the institution, Uzodinma had saved the people of Imo State more than N40billion in assets. In a statement he issued in Owerri, the former national officer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the recovery had also sent the right signal to looters that their day of reckoning was coming.

“To me, what the governor has achieved is the fact that nobody, no matter how highly placed, can walk away with Imo assets with impunity. I must commend him for being painstaking and abiding by the rule of law to achieve this result,” Izunaso averred.

He expressed happiness that majority of Imo people were behind the governor in his determined efforts to recover all stolen assets of the state. He urged the state legislature to also continue to back the executive with the necessary laws that would expedite the process of recovery of stolen Imo assets.

