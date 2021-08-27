The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Anambra Governorship election, Senator Hope Uzodinma on Wednesday announced the appointment of Senator Osita Izunaso as Chairman of Reconciliation and Special Duties for the election.

Governor Uzodinma who made this known while inaugurating sub committes for the Anambra State governorship campaign at the Imo State Lodge disclosed that Senator Izunaso was chosen for the task as a result of his vast knowledge in politics, administration and profound connections in the South East and across Nigeria.

The governor said he was optimistic that the Reconciliatory and Special Duties Committee would bring all the people together effectively for a grand success for APC in the gubernatorial election.

He listed others as Deputy Chairman, National campaign council, Dave Umahi, Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, and Chairman, Special interventions, Gov Abubarkar Badaru of Jigawa State.

Others are Chairman of Finance, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Security (Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi State), Chairman, Election Monitoring, (Chief Timipre Silva, Minister of state, Petroleum), Chairman of Strategy, High chief, Ikechi Emenike and Chief Paul Chukwuma as Director General.