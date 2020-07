Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Izuogu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to his wife, Ngozi Izuogu, passed away on Friday evening.

Izuogu’s spouse who spoke with our correspondent in Abuja said that her husband was ill for about two to three weeks before he passed on.

“He died yesterday evening. He was ill for about two to three weeks,” Mrs Izuogu said.

Recall that the Imo State-born Izuogu was the former head of the Progressive Movement of Nigeria.