Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Elder statesman, Dr. Ezikiel Izuogu said he has rebuffed a plan by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo splinter group in Anambra State to pay him a courtesy visit after their leaders called him on phone to visit him at his country home.

Izuogu who explained that he was still angry at what he described as a show of shame by the splinter group said that “they wanted to cap it all by paying me a courtesy call, that is absolutely nonsense, who do they want to pacify, they have made the whole Igbo a laughing stock, they should cover their faces in shame.”

According to him, “such a thing should not be happening , a delegation came to me, they said they want to come and see me, how can I be receiving another delegation from another Ohanaeze when I know we have an existing Ohanaeze that should be respected.”

The elder statesman however said that the splinter group was only formed to scuttle the chances of another President General coming from Imo State where he said the position has been zoned to by the body.

“Election is coming and the Imo people are supposed to occupy the position ,then some blacklegs started coming from the same Igbo, Ohanaeze that has laid down their plan that their next President General is coming from Imo State ,then somebody from Anambra State says he is the President General.”

Izuogu urged the leadership of the authentic Ohanaeze not to treat the matter with a kid’s glove.