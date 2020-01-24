Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder statesman, Dr. Ezikiel Izuogu has slammed the South East governors for not pioneering the recent move by the South West governors that led to the launch of Operation Amotekun in their region.

Izuogu, the inventor of the Emagnetodynamics car told our correspondent that considering the insecurity challenges witnessed in the South East, the governors of the region should have initiated the move.

He chided the governors for not thinking in that direction, maintaining that the zone needed the security outfit more than any other zone in the country just as he urged them to take the issue of security seriously.

According to Izuogu “South East should have initiated the Amotekun outfit because we need it more than the South West or any other zone: South East governors should initiate a similar move; security threat in the zone is very high and the security of the people is very important.

“The South East governors should summoned courage to do the same thing in their zone; they can call it Ozemberede (emergency) or any other name that depicts an emergency security service,”Izuogu advised.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for accepting to legalise Amotekun, maintaining that it is a right step in the right direction.

“I am happy that the Federal Government has accepted Amotekun; this is good for our nation because they did not do it for only themselves, they did it for other tribes also living in their territory,” Izuogu noted.