Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the death of renowned scientist and car inventor, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu as a huge loss to Nigeria.

According to Kalu, the late scientist will be remembered for his contributions to the development of engineering and technology beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Lamenting the passing of Izuogu, the former Governor stressed that the late engineer was blessed with special skills in the automobile industry.

In a condolence message, Kalu noted that the demise of Izuogu is a national loss.

He said, “ Nigeria has lost a foremost scientist, renowned engineer and politician, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu. The deceased was a global figure in the field of engineering.

“The late car inventor will be remembered for designing and developing the Izuogu Z-600, the first African indigenous manufactured car.

“The late Izuogu contributed to nation building in different capacities.

“He was indeed a selfless and patriotic Nigerian.

“The late car inventor will forever be honoured and celebrated for his accomplishments in life”

While praying to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, Kalu commiserated with the government and people of Imo state over the painful loss.