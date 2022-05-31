From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) governorship primary election in Ebonyi state, stakeholders of the party from Izzi area of the state have endorsed the former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, as the most qualified aspirant to succeed Governor David Umahi in 2023.

The stakeshokders who insisted that 2023 was the turn of Ebonyi North, urged the leadership of the party in the state to declare Nwankwo consensus candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

The stakeshokders who recalled Chief Nwankwo’s sterling achievements as the Chairman of the old Izzi local government area, as well as his chairmanship of the party’s gubernatorial campaign organization which brought the party to power in the state in 2015 and also in 2019.

Chief Patrick Mbam who spoke on behalf of Izzi stakeholders during a solidarity visit to Chief Nwankwo at his Abakaliki residence on Tuesday, described the governorship hopeful as a unifier and a man of peace who will end intra and inter communal crises and usher in peace, unity and prosperity to all parts of the state.

Mbam who is also aspiring to represent Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency, while addressing Chief Nwankwo and some of his supporters, stated that after deep introspection and wide consultations, he came to the conclusion that Nwankwo was the best man to govern the state in 2023.

He called on all governorship aspirants from Izzi to drop personal and selfish considerations and support Chief Nwankwo to take the turn of Ebonyi North in 2023.

“After due consultations with my God, family, supporters, friends and my Omata Campaign Organization, I have come to declare total support for the governoship project of Chief Fidelis Nwankwo.

“He is a unifier, and given his experience in public service ,his administration will bring development ,peace and unity to this state.

“Politics and sentiments apart, Chief Nwankwo is the most qualified person among all the aspirants to become the next Governor of this state.

“I therefore urge my Izzi brothers to come together for the realization of this project”

Chief Nwankwo in his remarks commended them for coming to identify with his aspiration, which he described as Ebonyi project.

He promised to run people-oriented government if elected Governor in 2023.