Jean-Claude Peters better known as J.C aka JC aka JCiii is a canada based singer, producer and hiphop artist. The British born singer who started recording music at the age of 4yrs is making headlines again.

In September 2019 J.C was one of the supporting artists involved in a charity fashion show organized by Bishops University. The show which had an audience attendance of 700+ raised a record-breaking $19,500 for the chosen charity NUHAB. The Fashion Show titled “IGNITE” was used to create awareness for those with alcohol and drug addiction and also raise money for people suffering/living with mental health issues.

The money raised was on behalf of The ‘NUHAB CENTER’, a non-profit rehabilitation center for people suffering from mental health issues, as well as drug and alcohol addictions. He was recalled as the headliner for the Bishops University Frosh Week main event tagged “Beer Gardens”. The show was sold out with over 1000+ people in attendance.

Last year Bishops University put all events on hold due to the rising cases of covid infections and deaths and so there was no “FROSH WEEK” events in 2020. But BEER GARDENS event is set to make a comeback in 2021 with J.C scheduled as headliner once again.

J.C is currently promoting his song ‘GIVE’ which was released late 2020. The single is already out on all digital platforms. He is planning to release a studio album titled ‘GEMINI’ later this year.