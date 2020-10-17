Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The remains of the literary giant, Prof. John Pepper Clark have been interred at his Kiagbodo homestead in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. The 85-year old iconic poet who breathed his last on Tuesday in Lagos, was buried on Thursday in a quiet and solemn ceremony attended by family members and a handful of community members

In a brief remark, eldest son of the deceased, Elaye said their father had to be buried within three days of passage in fulfillment of his wish while alive. Elaye commended Nigerians and the Clark family for the solidarity given to the immediate family in their moment of grieve.

The late octogenarian was said to have instructed his children before his passing to bury him within three days of his death in a quiet funeral devoid of crowd.He had also told the family not to take his body to mortuary. Officiating priest at the solemn and brief Christian interment, and senior pastor of Trinity House, Victoria Inland, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, disclosed that the late writer gave his life to Christ before he passed on. Pastor Ighodalo, represented by Pastor Jolomi Guoti and Pastor Ken Okochu, described the departed famous poet as a gift to humanity, saying he was happy that J.P. Clark received Christ in the twilight of earthly journey.